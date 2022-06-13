Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 43.6% in May

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,653 shares of company stock worth $51,943. 31.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

