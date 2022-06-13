Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.95

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 5031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

