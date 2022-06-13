City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.73

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 3099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

