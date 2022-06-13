Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

