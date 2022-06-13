Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Clarivate stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

