Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 14.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 88,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,492,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

