Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 88,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,492,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,613,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

