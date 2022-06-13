Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.15. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 92,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,955,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

