Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.95

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 6001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 562,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,614 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

