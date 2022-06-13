Clene Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.38. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 50,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 323,561 shares of company stock worth $902,174 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.