Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $9.95 on Monday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

