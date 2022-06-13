Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 11,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

