Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 39.8% in May

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $7.95 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
