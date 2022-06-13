CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

