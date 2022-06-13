CLSA Lowers a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Underperform

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.17 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

