CLSA Lowers a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to Underperform

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.17 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.
About a2 Milk (Get Rating)
