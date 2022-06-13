CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.81 and last traded at $201.75. Approximately 33,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,702,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.90.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

