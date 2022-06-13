CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNF stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

