CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.07

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 16054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.