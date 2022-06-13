CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
