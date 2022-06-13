Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 111,406 shares.The stock last traded at $55.22 and had previously closed at $55.95.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

