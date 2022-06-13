Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.09. Approximately 624,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,977,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

