Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

