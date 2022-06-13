Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $6.19. 1,097,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,979. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 351,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.