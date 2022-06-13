Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Up 0.1%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 634,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

