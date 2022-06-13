Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $58.71

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $51.27. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 235,367 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

