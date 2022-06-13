Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.15

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.15 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 1579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

