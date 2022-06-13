Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,038.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.09 on Monday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.