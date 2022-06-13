Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $75.38. 17,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,459,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

