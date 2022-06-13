Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNAF stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

