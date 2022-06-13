Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.3 days.
Shares of CBAUF opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $80.18.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.