Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.3 days.

Shares of CBAUF opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $80.18.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

