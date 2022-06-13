Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 2.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 168,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,585,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.