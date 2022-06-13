Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.92

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.