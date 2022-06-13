Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.76. 1,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

