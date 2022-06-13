Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,948 shares of company stock valued at $132,323 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 3,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

