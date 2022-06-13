Comparing Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarus Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 1,799.04%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 617.59%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 1.55 -$40.62 million N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 4.51 -$73.68 million ($1.46) -1.97

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -66.35% SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92%

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.