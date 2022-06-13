Comparing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 2 4 8 0 2.43 Kimco Realty 0 5 9 0 2.64

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $202.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $26.18, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 11.79 $1.10 billion $3.36 51.38 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.35 $844.06 million $1.66 12.44

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% Kimco Realty 62.08% 10.34% 5.58%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Crown Castle International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

