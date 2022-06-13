Comparing FIGS (FIGS) & Its Rivals

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FIGS to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FIGS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 4 7 0 2.64 FIGS Competitors 218 1237 1957 57 2.53

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $26.23, suggesting a potential upside of 238.03%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 48.14%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million -$9.56 million -64.67 FIGS Competitors $2.25 billion $217.19 million 7.44

FIGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53% FIGS Competitors -0.52% 16.95% 8.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FIGS competitors beat FIGS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

