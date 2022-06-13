Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Noodles & Company and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 98.23%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.18%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.54 $3.66 million ($0.02) -281.86 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.35 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Noodles & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

