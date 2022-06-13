Comparing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60% UTG N/A 3.29% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and UTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.31 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.25 UTG $35.61 million 2.14 $9.66 million N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats UTG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

UTG Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

