Comparing Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Secom alerts:

This table compares Secom and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.35 billion 1.55 $839.74 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.70 $3.73 million ($0.44) -19.91

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.61% 7.93% 5.13% Absolute Software -12.55% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Secom and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Secom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Absolute Software pays out -56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Secom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken. It also provides customer support, professional services, investigation services, support and education, and customer programs. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government agencies, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. It operates in North America, Europe, and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.