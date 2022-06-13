Comparing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sentage alerts:

This table compares Sentage and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sentage and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.65%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 2.70 $1.59 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.13 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.