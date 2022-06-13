Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.60

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 1723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

