Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.00. Compass shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 40,407 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

