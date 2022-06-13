Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 96,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

