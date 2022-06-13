Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.29. Confluent shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 12,345 shares changing hands.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.34.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

