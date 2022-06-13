Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Conifer stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.
Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
