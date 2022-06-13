Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of CNFRL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $25.32.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (CNFRL)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.