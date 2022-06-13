Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Shares of CCSI opened at 40.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 51.51 and a 200-day moving average of 55.82. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.