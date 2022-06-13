Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 40.15 and last traded at 40.15. Approximately 3,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 87,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at 40.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 51.51 and a 200 day moving average of 55.82.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

