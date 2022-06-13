Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 5,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,495. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $332,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,757 in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $178,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $156,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $115,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.